Summer time and the living is retro - 9 views of Hartlepool in summers past

A dip in a paddling pool possibly. Skating at Seaton or a day in the sun at Crimdon.

We have all of this and more thanks to photos courtesy of the excellent Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

We also have reminders of former schools in the town and the fun that pupils had in the summer.

And we have a memory of a giant structure which took shape at Graythorp in a 70s summer.

Take a look.

1. Pictured on a playscheme Summer play schemes have been a huge part of Hartlepool life for years and here is one from 1980. These children were waiting for a bus in Avenue Road but who can tell us more? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Taking aim at Rosebank A summer 1985 archery session at Rosebank but who are the people taking aim? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

3. Preparing the skating rink The skating rink getting a lick of paint ready for the summer season of 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

4. Time for a paddle Taken on a lovely summer's day, the image shows the paddling pool and a clear view of the North Steel Works across the bay in 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.