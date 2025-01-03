Hartlepool has also seen its fair share of changes. In this picture gallery we are remembering a number of businesses, shop staff and customers.
Some are still going strong while others have sadly shut up shop.
See how many you remember and any faces you recognise.
1. MixCollage-03-Jan-2025-04-46-PM-4814.jpg
Some of Hartlepool's lost shops. Photo: Mail
2. The Body Shop
A recent high street casualty, The Body Shop. Staff at Hartlepool's branch in Middleton Grange shopping centre appeared in the Mail in 2004. Photo: SH
3. Bretts sweet shop
Fondly remembered by generations, Bretts sweet shop closed in 2006. Pictured was owner Bob Healey. Photo: DP
4. The Other Record Shop
The late John Little and a customer inside the fondly remembered Other Record Shop in Errol Street, Hartlepool. Photo: FLR
