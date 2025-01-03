Take a nostalgic trip down the high street with 21 retro photos of Hartlepool shops

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:51 GMT
The high street has certainly changed in only the last decade with many retailers disappearing.

Hartlepool has also seen its fair share of changes. In this picture gallery we are remembering a number of businesses, shop staff and customers.

Some are still going strong while others have sadly shut up shop.

See how many you remember and any faces you recognise.

Some of Hartlepool's lost shops.

Some of Hartlepool's lost shops. Photo: Mail

A recent high street casualty, The Body Shop. Staff at Hartlepool's branch in Middleton Grange shopping centre appeared in the Mail in 2004.

2. The Body Shop

A recent high street casualty, The Body Shop. Staff at Hartlepool's branch in Middleton Grange shopping centre appeared in the Mail in 2004. Photo: SH

Fondly remembered by generations, Bretts sweet shop closed in 2006. Pictured was owner Bob Healey.

3. Bretts sweet shop

Fondly remembered by generations, Bretts sweet shop closed in 2006. Pictured was owner Bob Healey. Photo: DP

The late John Little and a customer inside the fondly remembered Other Record Shop in Errol Street, Hartlepool.

4. The Other Record Shop

The late John Little and a customer inside the fondly remembered Other Record Shop in Errol Street, Hartlepool. Photo: FLR

