Take a trip down Hartlepool's Memory Lane: 25 retro photos of Belle Vue over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Aug 2024, 16:44 BST
Hartlepool’s Belle Vue area has long-since been a social hub and as such, holds fond memories for many.

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.

Having fun playing sports in 2015.

1. Hooray

Having fun playing sports in 2015. Photo: Other, third party

Staff and stall holders pose for a photo at the Wear Pink event held in the Belle Vue Centre in 2013.

2. Pretty in pink

Staff and stall holders pose for a photo at the Wear Pink event held in the Belle Vue Centre in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Paul Kinnersley, of the Belle Vue Centre, is pictured receiving an award alongside Hartlepool MP Iain Wright in 2012.

3. Congratulations

Paul Kinnersley, of the Belle Vue Centre, is pictured receiving an award alongside Hartlepool MP Iain Wright in 2012. Photo: Other, third party

A six mile fun run sets off from the Belle Vue Centre in 1989 and makes its way all the way to Hartlepool Power Station and back.

4. Fun run

A six mile fun run sets off from the Belle Vue Centre in 1989 and makes its way all the way to Hartlepool Power Station and back. Photo: Other, third party

