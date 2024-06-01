Here is just a snippet of life at Hart Primary School, in Magdalene Drive, Hart, over the decades.
1. Champions
Hart Primary School penalty shoot out champions of 2004. Photo: LH
2. Special guest
Children's illustrator Lynne Chapman pays a trip to Hart Primary School in 2006. Photo: DP
3. Time to get sporty
Pupils take part in table tennis classes in 2007. Photo: DP
4. Lesson time
Keith Carter from Hartlepool Borough Council teaches Hart Primary School pupils how to ride a bike in 2013. Pictured from left is Reuben Noble, Sam Mills, Freya Pounder, Sophia Williams, Leyla Greenwood and Kieran Mason. Photo: Frank Reid