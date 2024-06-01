Do you recognise anyone here from Hart Primary School.Do you recognise anyone here from Hart Primary School.
Take a trip down memory lane: 13 retro photos of pupils at Hart Primary School across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jun 2024, 12:48 BST
Do you recognise anyone?

Here is just a snippet of life at Hart Primary School, in Magdalene Drive, Hart, over the decades.

Hart Primary School penalty shoot out champions of 2004.

1. Champions

Hart Primary School penalty shoot out champions of 2004. Photo: LH

Children's illustrator Lynne Chapman pays a trip to Hart Primary School in 2006.

2. Special guest

Children's illustrator Lynne Chapman pays a trip to Hart Primary School in 2006. Photo: DP

Pupils take part in table tennis classes in 2007.

3. Time to get sporty

Pupils take part in table tennis classes in 2007. Photo: DP

Keith Carter from Hartlepool Borough Council teaches Hart Primary School pupils how to ride a bike in 2013. Pictured from left is Reuben Noble, Sam Mills, Freya Pounder, Sophia Williams, Leyla Greenwood and Kieran Mason.

4. Lesson time

Keith Carter from Hartlepool Borough Council teaches Hart Primary School pupils how to ride a bike in 2013. Pictured from left is Reuben Noble, Sam Mills, Freya Pounder, Sophia Williams, Leyla Greenwood and Kieran Mason. Photo: Frank Reid

