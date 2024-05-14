Cleveland Scouts are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024, so here are some retro photos of youngsters aged four to 25 enjoying their time over the decades.Cleveland Scouts are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024, so here are some retro photos of youngsters aged four to 25 enjoying their time over the decades.
Cleveland Scouts are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024, so here are some retro photos of youngsters aged four to 25 enjoying their time over the decades.

Take a trip down memory lane: 17 nostalgic Hartlepool photos to mark the 50th anniversary of Cleveland Scouts

By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th May 2024, 16:25 BST
Cleveland Scouts is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 and currently has 460,000 members across the region.

Cleveland Scouts serves Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Billingham and the Redcar areas, serving young people from the age of four to 25.

To mark its anniversary, here is a collection of retro photos from over the decades of Hartlepool Scouts.

Scout members prepare for a sack race. Date unknown.

Scout members prepare for a sack race. Date unknown. Photo: Other, third party

This picture from the 1930 shows West Hartlepool boy scouts lining up for their rations during a summer camp in the country.

This picture from the 1930 shows West Hartlepool boy scouts lining up for their rations during a summer camp in the country. Photo: Other, third party

The 17th and 18th Hartlepool Scouts litter pick at the Woodland Family Park in 2008.

The 17th and 18th Hartlepool Scouts litter pick at the Woodland Family Park in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid

The 40th Hartlepool Scouts are pictured at the Oval Grange HQ. Date unknown.

The 40th Hartlepool Scouts are pictured at the Oval Grange HQ. Date unknown. Photo: Other, third party

