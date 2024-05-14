To mark its anniversary, here is a collection of retro photos from over the decades of Hartlepool Scouts.
1. Sack race
Scout members prepare for a sack race. Date unknown. Photo: Other, third party
2. Time for rations
This picture from the 1930 shows West Hartlepool boy scouts lining up for their rations during a summer camp in the country. Photo: Other, third party
3. Litter picking
The 17th and 18th Hartlepool Scouts litter pick at the Woodland Family Park in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid
4. 40th Hartlepool Scouts
The 40th Hartlepool Scouts are pictured at the Oval Grange HQ. Date unknown. Photo: Other, third party