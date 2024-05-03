Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.
1. Having fun
Children from St Luke's Church have fun on space hoppers ahead of the Space Oddity garden party in 2015. Photo: Other, third party
2. Flooding
Does anyone remember Hart Lane flooding? Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Merry Christmas everyone
St Luke's Church goers get ready to enjoy their Christmas party in 2009. Pictured are Biruk Tasew, Jon Young, Katy Bell, Noel Brant, Catherine Grasham and Alex Hooks, and Hanyea Mohammed dressed as Santa Claus. Photo: Frank reid
4. Hard at work
Workers are hard at work at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid