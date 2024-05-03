Here are some photos of people out and about on Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, across the decades; from enjoying a pint at The Nursery Inn to St Luke's Church's annual tree festival.Here are some photos of people out and about on Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, across the decades; from enjoying a pint at The Nursery Inn to St Luke's Church's annual tree festival.
Here are some photos of people out and about on Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, across the decades; from enjoying a pint at The Nursery Inn to St Luke's Church's annual tree festival.

Take a trip down Memory Lane: 17 retro photos of life on Hartlepool’s Hart Lane over the decades

From pubs to shops and schools to churches, Hart Lane has fond memories for many.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd May 2024, 01:39 BST

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.

Children from St Luke's Church have fun on space hoppers ahead of the Space Oddity garden party in 2015.

1. Having fun

Children from St Luke's Church have fun on space hoppers ahead of the Space Oddity garden party in 2015. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Does anyone remember Hart Lane flooding?

2. Flooding

Does anyone remember Hart Lane flooding? Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
St Luke's Church goers get ready to enjoy their Christmas party in 2009. Pictured are Biruk Tasew, Jon Young, Katy Bell, Noel Brant, Catherine Grasham and Alex Hooks, and Hanyea Mohammed dressed as Santa Claus.

3. Merry Christmas everyone

St Luke's Church goers get ready to enjoy their Christmas party in 2009. Pictured are Biruk Tasew, Jon Young, Katy Bell, Noel Brant, Catherine Grasham and Alex Hooks, and Hanyea Mohammed dressed as Santa Claus. Photo: Frank reid

Photo Sales
Workers are hard at work at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road in 2003.

4. Hard at work

Workers are hard at work at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool MailHartlepool