Take a trip down Memory Lane: 19 Hartlepool cafes and restaurants that made their mark over the years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:41 BST
Do you remember visiting any of these cafes and restaurants over the years?

From Thai food and steak houses to coffee houses and buffets, there was something for everyone at these establishments.

Did we miss any out?

Who remembers the Cafe Royal at Seaton Carew and its famous Knickerbocker Glory and frothy Horlicks drinks?

1. Cafe Royal, Seaton Carew

Who remembers the Cafe Royal at Seaton Carew and its famous Knickerbocker Glory and frothy Horlicks drinks? Photo: Other, third party

Did you ever 'nip in' to this cafe? Here it is pictured in 2011.

2. The Nip In Cafe, Avenue Road

Did you ever 'nip in' to this cafe? Here it is pictured in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

This was a popular cafe amongst the town's film lovers. This photo was taken in 2012.

3. Flix Move Cafe, Church Square

This was a popular cafe amongst the town's film lovers. This photo was taken in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

It's hard to forget the decor of this cafe. Here it is pictured in 2011.

4. Eugenes Cafe, Park Road

It's hard to forget the decor of this cafe. Here it is pictured in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

