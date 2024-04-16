Do you recognise any of these faces from Elwick Road over the decades?Do you recognise any of these faces from Elwick Road over the decades?
Take a trip down memory lane: 19 photos of life on Hartlepool's Elwick Road over the decades

Known for its businesses and schools, Elwick Road has a lot of history to share.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this road’s many memories.

Four Winds Care Home residents celebrate the royal wedding with a tea party. Pictured are staff members Sally Sharples and Alison Thornhill alongside resident Connie Metcalfe, aged 90.

1. Party time

Four Winds Care Home residents celebrate the royal wedding with a tea party. Pictured are staff members Sally Sharples and Alison Thornhill alongside resident Connie Metcalfe, aged 90. Photo: Craig Leng

Emma Wright, Max Bainbridge and Parin Wilding, from Footprints Nursery, get planting alongside Jo Haskett, from the Wild Green Space Project, at the Family Wood in 2011.

2. Green fingers

Emma Wright, Max Bainbridge and Parin Wilding, from Footprints Nursery, get planting alongside Jo Haskett, from the Wild Green Space Project, at the Family Wood in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Hairdressers Paula Grainger, Lisa Hunt and Christine Hall are pictured outside their new premises on Elwick Road in 2011.

3. Time for a hair cut

Hairdressers Paula Grainger, Lisa Hunt and Christine Hall are pictured outside their new premises on Elwick Road in 2011. Photo: Other, third party

Elwick Road School pictured before it was replaced by Elwick Grange Care Home.

4. Step back in time

Elwick Road School pictured before it was replaced by Elwick Grange Care Home. Photo: Other, third party

