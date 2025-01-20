Take a trip down memory lane with 21 photos of people out and about in the Dyke House area of town over the years.Take a trip down memory lane with 21 photos of people out and about in the Dyke House area of town over the years.
Take a trip down memory lane: 21 retro photos of life in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool over the years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:29 BST
Do you have fond memories of your time in Hartlepool’s Dyke House area?

As these pictures demonstrate, from carnival parades and housing developments to days at school and the tin can house, there are so many memories for those who have lived and worked there.

Pupils in Year 10 at Dyke House School plant bulbs in the cemetery during make a difference day in 2007.

1. Making a difference

Pupils in Year 10 at Dyke House School plant bulbs in the cemetery during make a difference day in 2007. Photo: GW

These little ones keep their heads dry during a rainy spell in 2007.

2. Pretty in pink

These little ones keep their heads dry during a rainy spell in 2007. Photo: TC

Dyke House pupils practice their hand at tennis. Do you recognise the year?

3. Practice makes perfect

Dyke House pupils practice their hand at tennis. Do you recognise the year? Photo: TC

Toddler Steven Dunnett takes his bike out for a test run in the early 1960s.

4. Little boy in red

Toddler Steven Dunnett takes his bike out for a test run in the early 1960s. Photo: National World

