We hope all our students get the results they are hoping for coming Thursday, August 15.
In the meantime, here are 25 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to remember results days gone by – from 2003 all the way up to 2023.
1. Results day
Students Alicia Percy and Mark Bowman from Hartlepool Sixth Form College are happy with their results in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Results day
Pupils at Hartlepool's English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College seem to be happy with their results in 2008. Photo: LH
3. Results day
Hartlepool College of Further Education students celebrate results day in 2003. Photo: DW
4. Results day
Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College seem to be happy with their results in 2003. Photo: DW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.