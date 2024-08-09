Hartlepool Sixth Form students jump for joy as they open their results in 2006.Hartlepool Sixth Form students jump for joy as they open their results in 2006.
Hartlepool Sixth Form students jump for joy as they open their results in 2006.

Take a trip down memory lane: 25 archive photos that take you back to A-level results day in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:34 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 15:34 GMT
Thousands of students across Hartlepool are counting down the days until they receive their A-level results.

We hope all our students get the results they are hoping for coming Thursday, August 15.

In the meantime, here are 25 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to remember results days gone by – from 2003 all the way up to 2023.

Do you recognise anyone?

Students Alicia Percy and Mark Bowman from Hartlepool Sixth Form College are happy with their results in 2016.

1. Results day

Students Alicia Percy and Mark Bowman from Hartlepool Sixth Form College are happy with their results in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils at Hartlepool's English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College seem to be happy with their results in 2008.

2. Results day

Pupils at Hartlepool's English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College seem to be happy with their results in 2008. Photo: LH

Hartlepool College of Further Education students celebrate results day in 2003.

3. Results day

Hartlepool College of Further Education students celebrate results day in 2003. Photo: DW

Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College seem to be happy with their results in 2003.

4. Results day

Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College seem to be happy with their results in 2003. Photo: DW

