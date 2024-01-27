Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this road’s many memories.
1. Time to get creative
Colin Thompson, Jonathan Towers, Juliette Addison and Kathryn Hall make art at the Artrium in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Time to celebrate
Mayor Stuart Drummond pours champagne to celebrate the opening of the new Thick and Thin fashion shop in Park Road. Pictured are Cate Thompson, owner, Joanne lake and Val Lake. Photo: Other, third party
3. Generous donation
Mason and Gerald Martin, funeral directors, donated to the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and Dogs Trust in 2013. Pictured are Pat Allison from the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and Kath Threlfall from Dogs Trust. Photo: TY
4. Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group
Hilary Ward, Pat Allison and Wendy Slee in the Creche at the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group building in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid