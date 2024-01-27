News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Take a trip down memory lane: 26 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives of life on Park Road over the decades

This town centre road has been a part of a lot of people’s lives over the decades.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this road’s many memories.

Did you miss our last article? See here.

Colin Thompson, Jonathan Towers, Juliette Addison and Kathryn Hall make art at the Artrium in 2013.

1. Time to get creative

Colin Thompson, Jonathan Towers, Juliette Addison and Kathryn Hall make art at the Artrium in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Mayor Stuart Drummond pours champagne to celebrate the opening of the new Thick and Thin fashion shop in Park Road. Pictured are Cate Thompson, owner, Joanne lake and Val Lake.

2. Time to celebrate

Mayor Stuart Drummond pours champagne to celebrate the opening of the new Thick and Thin fashion shop in Park Road. Pictured are Cate Thompson, owner, Joanne lake and Val Lake. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Mason and Gerald Martin, funeral directors, donated to the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and Dogs Trust in 2013. Pictured are Pat Allison from the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and Kath Threlfall from Dogs Trust.

3. Generous donation

Mason and Gerald Martin, funeral directors, donated to the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and Dogs Trust in 2013. Pictured are Pat Allison from the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and Kath Threlfall from Dogs Trust. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Hilary Ward, Pat Allison and Wendy Slee in the Creche at the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group building in 2012.

4. Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group

Hilary Ward, Pat Allison and Wendy Slee in the Creche at the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group building in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool Mail