1. Fit for a prince
Residents from the Owton Manor care home are pictured holding their Union Jack flags at Hartlepool railway station as they try and get a glimpse of prince Charles in 1988. Photo: Other, third party
2. 1950s
Railway workers are pictured on a weed killing job among the pit props at Seaton Carew in the 1950s. Photo: Other, third party
3. Poolies
Hartlepool United fans pictured at Hartlepool railway station in 1975 before joining the 'league liner' for a match in Wales. Photo: Other, third party
4. Trainspotting
A trainspotter captures the arrival of a steam train as it passes the railway canteen on its approach into Hartlepool railway station in the 1960s. Photo: Other, third party