Take a trip down memory lane: Nine photos of people out and about at Hartlepool’s Railway Station over the decades

Hartlepool Railway Station has always been a hub for travellers and commuters across the town.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd May 2024, 19:42 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 19:48 BST

Here then, are nine photos of people at Hartlepool’s Railway Station over the decades.

Residents from the Owton Manor care home are pictured holding their Union Jack flags at Hartlepool railway station as they try and get a glimpse of prince Charles in 1988.

1. Fit for a prince

Railway workers are pictured on a weed killing job among the pit props at Seaton Carew in the 1950s.

2. 1950s

Hartlepool United fans pictured at Hartlepool railway station in 1975 before joining the 'league liner' for a match in Wales.

3. Poolies

A trainspotter captures the arrival of a steam train as it passes the railway canteen on its approach into Hartlepool railway station in the 1960s.

4. Trainspotting

