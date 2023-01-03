Tall Ships: 9 photos of people having fun at the 2010 Hartlepool event. Let's get ready to do it again

It was one of the biggest events in Hartlepool’s history and we’re going to do it all again in 2023.

Okay, so there’s a few months to go until the tall ships return to town but perhaps these archive views of 2010 will keep you inspired for the fun which lies ahead.

We found 9 photos of people having fun at the Hartlepool leg of The Tall Ships Races 12 years ago.

Whether you were pictured on the first day or watching the ships as they sailed out of view, we have it all.

1. Saying hello Meeting the locals. Remember this from 2010?

2. Ready for a day of adventure Brian and Audrey Scollen enjoying their day out at the Tall Ships Races Hartlepool leg.

3. Time for a photo Pausing for a picture by the marina. Recognise anyone?

4. On the roadside for the parade Marina Way was packed for the crew parade in 2010. Did you watch it?