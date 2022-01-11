And that’s just the start of the tremendous fundraising that you have all done in Hartlepool and East Durham over the years.
The people, pubs and schools of the area regularly go out of their way to help others.
Just look at barber Hassan Hawleri, who has been cutting hair for those most in need on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last five years. He has been doing it in areas such as Hartlepool and Sunderland.
It inspired us to take a look and some of the other wonderful fundraising projects we have seen in the past.
So whether you did a virtual row from Hartlepool to Blackpool at High Tunstall, had a tea party at the Maritime Experience or got covered in paste for charity, we have it all!
Take a look.
Page 1 of 2