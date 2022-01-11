They were all tops at fundraising but is there a charity scene that you remember from this selection?
They were all tops at fundraising but is there a charity scene that you remember from this selection?

Tea parties, reading and wallpaper paste! 9 of the fantastic ways you have fundraised in Hartlepool and East Durham over the years

You’ve cycled, had wallpaper paste poured over you and been sponsored for a reading session.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 1:15 pm

And that’s just the start of the tremendous fundraising that you have all done in Hartlepool and East Durham over the years.

The people, pubs and schools of the area regularly go out of their way to help others.

Just look at barber Hassan Hawleri, who has been cutting hair for those most in need on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last five years. He has been doing it in areas such as Hartlepool and Sunderland.

It inspired us to take a look and some of the other wonderful fundraising projects we have seen in the past.

So whether you did a virtual row from Hartlepool to Blackpool at High Tunstall, had a tea party at the Maritime Experience or got covered in paste for charity, we have it all!

Take a look.

1. Gunged in 2009!

Kate Barratt had wallpaper paste poured over her by fellow fundraisers Colin Aldus and Richard Walker in this scene from 13 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: TC

Photo Sales

2. Virtual fundraising at High Tunstall

These students were taking part in a Hartlepool to Blackpool charity rowing fundraiser at High Tunstall College of Science for Cancer Research. Were you involved in 2017?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. A knockout way to raise money

A fundraising event to raise money for Alice House Hospice was held at Hartlepool Rugby Club in 2016 and it looked like great fun.

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

4. Tea in 2016

Lisa Wild and Clare Richmond from Marie Curie were pictured as they launched a tea party 6 years ago at the Maritime Experience.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast DurhamBlackpoolSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2