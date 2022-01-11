And that’s just the start of the tremendous fundraising that you have all done in Hartlepool and East Durham over the years.

The people, pubs and schools of the area regularly go out of their way to help others.

It inspired us to take a look and some of the other wonderful fundraising projects we have seen in the past.

So whether you did a virtual row from Hartlepool to Blackpool at High Tunstall, had a tea party at the Maritime Experience or got covered in paste for charity, we have it all!

Take a look.

Gunged in 2009! Kate Barratt had wallpaper paste poured over her by fellow fundraisers Colin Aldus and Richard Walker in this scene from 13 years ago. Remember this?

Virtual fundraising at High Tunstall These students were taking part in a Hartlepool to Blackpool charity rowing fundraiser at High Tunstall College of Science for Cancer Research. Were you involved in 2017?

A knockout way to raise money A fundraising event to raise money for Alice House Hospice was held at Hartlepool Rugby Club in 2016 and it looked like great fun.

Tea in 2016 Lisa Wild and Clare Richmond from Marie Curie were pictured as they launched a tea party 6 years ago at the Maritime Experience.