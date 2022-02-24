Refurbishment scenes but how many do you remember?
Nine Hartlepool and East Durham pubs, clubs and community centres which were pictured after a refurbishment in years gone by

The changing face of Hartlepool and East Durham’s social life gets our attention today and it has been photographed in abundance over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:53 pm

We are going retro with a reminder of the refurbishments which took place at favourite venues in years gone by.

Who remembers these facelifts for the Seaton Hotel, Mecca bingo and the White House?

We have all this and more so take a look and enjoy the memories.

1. Back to 2007

The Seaton Hotel was pictured after a refurbishment in 2007.

2. Inside the Mecca

The refurbished lounge at Mecca Bingo in 2012.

3. Behind the bar in 2017

Manager Sue Grays in the refurbished White House 5 years ago.

4. Going historic in 2006

The newly refurbished function room at the Historic Quay was pictured 16 years ago.

