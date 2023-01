It’s had wine bars, shops and regimental parades in a rich and long history.

But how many of these York Road scenes do you remember?

Did you have a drink in Oscars or Visions in the 1980s or go shopping at Bruce Moore in the 1950s.

Did you get your toys from Frank Wrights or go to see a picture at the Northern Cinema?

Have a look at our retro collection and see how many scenes you can recall.

1. Visions Was Visions a York Road favourite of yours?

2. The Green Howards on parade The band of the 4th Battallion Green Howards leads a parade along York Road passing Bruce Moores shops in 1954.

3. Going past the Co-op The number 6 bus pictured in the 1960s passing Hartlepool Co-operative store on its way to West View.

4. Names from our retail past Frank Wright's toy shop, the wool shop Unity House, Argosy shoe shop and Duncans. Four York Road names you might remember from the 1950s.