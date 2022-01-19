Demolition work underway at the former Brierton School in 2013. Were you a student there?
The day they were demolished - 8 photos of colleges and school buildings being bulldozed

We have said goodbye to many well-known schools and colleges under the changing face of Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 12:35 pm

Some have been replaced by brand new buildings while others are confined to our memories.

We have reminders of demolition day at these well-known places.

Did you go to classes at the old Hartlepool College of Further Education building? How about Brierton School?

Who remembers the day that demolition crews moved in to the East Durham Community College?

Here are 8 reminders.

1. A changing face in further education

Work under way to demolish the old Hartlepool College of Further Education, following the opening of the new, £53m college next door in 2012.

Photo: Tom Yeoman

2. A Peterlee scene

East Durham Community College in Peterlee town centre before demolition crews moved in. Remember this?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Travelling back to 2019

Demolition work on this building at English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College 3 years ago.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Its last days

One last reminder of the demolition of the old Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Photo: Tom Yeoman

