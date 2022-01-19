The day they were demolished - 8 photos of colleges and school buildings being bulldozed

Some have been replaced by brand new buildings while others are confined to our memories.

We have reminders of demolition day at these well-known places.

Did you go to classes at the old Hartlepool College of Further Education building? How about Brierton School?

Who remembers the day that demolition crews moved in to the East Durham Community College?

Here are 8 reminders.

1. A changing face in further education Work under way to demolish the old Hartlepool College of Further Education, following the opening of the new, £53m college next door in 2012. Photo: Tom Yeoman Photo Sales

2. A Peterlee scene East Durham Community College in Peterlee town centre before demolition crews moved in. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Travelling back to 2019 Demolition work on this building at English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College 3 years ago. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Its last days One last reminder of the demolition of the old Hartlepool College of Further Education. Photo: Tom Yeoman Photo Sales