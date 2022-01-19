The day they were demolished - 8 photos of colleges and school buildings being bulldozed

Some have been replaced by brand new buildings while others are confined to our memories.
We have reminders of demolition day at these well-known places.
Did you go to classes at the old Hartlepool College of Further Education building? How about Brierton School?
Who remembers the day that demolition crews moved in to the East Durham Community College?
1. A changing face in further education
Work under way to demolish the old Hartlepool College of Further Education, following the opening of the new, £53m college next door in 2012.
Photo: Tom Yeoman
2. A Peterlee scene
East Durham Community College in Peterlee town centre before demolition crews moved in. Remember this?
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Travelling back to 2019
Demolition work on this building at English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College 3 years ago.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Its last days
One last reminder of the demolition of the old Hartlepool College of Further Education.
Photo: Tom Yeoman