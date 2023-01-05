The Hartlepool pub with Andy Capp connections - and we welcomed it 25 years ago

It was Hartlepool’s newest pub when it opened in 1998 and King John’s Tavern arrived on the Hartlepool scene without much of a song and dance – but with a nod to a town hero.

It was one of 36 new pubs revealed by the JD Wetherspoon chain to add to the 238 in the chain countrywide already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The managers were Alan and Janet Bridges who were returning to their native North East after running a number of the company’s pubs in the London area.

The King John's Tavern in Hartlepool town centre.

Our story at the time told how the Wetherspoon chain had spent £750,000 on creating the “quiet drinking environment” at the pub in Hartlepool town centre.

There was a beer garden to enjoy in the premises, which used to be the Shoprite store and, for those with longer memories, it was once a Barker and Stonehouse outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our report, at the time of its 1998 opening, said: “There’s likely to be very little singing in the new Wetherspoon’s pub in the former Shoprite store - unless it is by the customers - as it is an establishment that shuns music, blaring televisions and noisy fruit machines.”

The report added: “Its decorations include three original Andy Capp cartoons donated by the Daily Mirror just weeks before his famous Hartlepool creator’s death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The War Memorial, Victoria Road. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

But what else was happening in town 25 years ago? Let’s take a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from Dame Vera

A personal plea by Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn helped to boost an appeal in the Hartlepool area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cash, raised in aid of adding 1,800 missing names to Hartlepool’s war memorial, nearly doubled in just a month since the Mail published a stirring letter from the legendary wartime singer.

Dame Vera Lynn. Photo: PA/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds have soared from around £2,400 to nearly £4,500 since Dame Vera’s stirring message of support.

Hartlepool, like many other locations across the country, had only ever inscribed the details of casualties up until the end of the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Vera urged Hartlepool Mail readers not to forget the sacrifices made by so many people and added: “I believe it is a great pity that the men and women who give their lives in wars since 1918 have not been remembered.”

Hartlepool hits the bingo jackpot

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wesley Chapel in Victoria Road.

Hartlepool should have been re-named Lucky Town in 1998 - according to bingo bosses - after yet another big win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday night’s £5,600 win for a Horden woman at the Mecca Bingo Hall on the Marina takes the club’s winning total to more than £100,000 for 1998.

And incredibly, the club celebrated five jackpot wins in just over a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time in 25 years, a religious service was to be held in the Wesley Chapel in 1998.

It incorporated four of Hartlepool’s churches and was a simple family one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight to save Hartlepool’s driving test centre was under way.

Hartlepool Council and the Driving Standards Agency were working closely to find alternative accommodation for the test centre, due to the imminent closure of the Surtees Street office.

Advertisement Hide Ad