Join us on a shopping trip into the past.

Nine Hartlepool shops from the past - which one did you visit the most?

We love and remember them all but which of these Hartlepool and East Durham shops was your favourite?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 4:06 pm

Was it Scorers or Bretts, Index or Woolworths, Rosebys or Adams?

The town had them all and we have 9 pictures to remind you so why not take a look and then get in touch with your memories of them.

1. End of an era

Back to 2008 for this view of Scorers and its closing down sale.

Photo: LH

2. BHS in the picture

The BHS store in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. The store closed in 2016 but did you love to shop there? Or perhaps relax in the cafe.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Sweet memories of Bretts

Back to 2006 for this final view of Bretts sweet shop before its closure. What was your favourite buy from Bretts?

Photo: DP

4. Sad times at Woolworths

It was a favourite meeting spot for people but Woolworths finally closed in the Middleton Grange shopping centre at the end of 2008. What was your favourite buy there?

Photo: FLR

