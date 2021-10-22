Headland views from the past.
The sights of the Headland's past as it gets ready to welcome a new attraction

Hartlepool’s Headland gets our archive attention today as we look at some of the sights to be found there in years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:07 pm

The historic community is back in the news after it was revealed that a restored amphitheatre was to be named after Elephant Rock, the landmark which stood a short distance offshore and used to be visible from the spot.

Most of it collapsed into the sea in a storm in 1891 but it gives us a chance to look at Headland sights and landmarks which were photographed over the years.

We have the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service to thank for the photos which show once-favourite areas such as the paddling pool and Henry Smiths School.

Take a look at the artillery barracks and plenty more besides as a historic area of town gets our retro focus.

1. A paddle in the pool

A summer's day view of the paddling pool which was taken in 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

2. Henry Smiths Schol

This view of Henry Smiths School was taken shortly before its demolition in 1982. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

3. Artillery Barracks

The Artillery Barracks were in Alliance Street on the Headland and could be seen until the 1960s. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

4. Hit by storms

The pool after the storm of 1953, with the damaged breakwater in the background. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

