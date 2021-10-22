The sights of the Headland's past as it gets ready to welcome a new attraction

The historic community is back in the news after it was revealed that a restored amphitheatre was to be named after Elephant Rock, the landmark which stood a short distance offshore and used to be visible from the spot.
Most of it collapsed into the sea in a storm in 1891 but it gives us a chance to look at Headland sights and landmarks which were photographed over the years.
We have the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service to thank for the photos which show once-favourite areas such as the paddling pool and Henry Smiths School.
Take a look at the artillery barracks and plenty more besides as a historic area of town gets our retro focus.
