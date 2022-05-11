Great places to visit but which was your favourite?
The sun's out! But did you visit one of these places for a summer day out or holiday in Hartlepool's past?

The sun has got his hat on! And we are coming out to play with some sunny scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:10 am

There are so many great places to spend a relaxing hour or two – or perhaps longer if you fancy a break – in the Hartlepool area.

Did you love to visit Ward Jackson Park, the fairground rides at Seaton Carew, the Peter Pan pond in the Burn Valley, or the open air swimming pool?

How about the paddling pool at Crimdon or the lake at Rossmere?

We have photos of them all thanks to the excellent Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

Join us on a sun-soaked trip into Hartlepool’s past.

1. A day in the Burn Valley

Taken in the early 1950s at the Peter Pan pond in the Burn Valley. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

2. Thrill of the fairground rides

The Mad Mouse at Seaton funfair. Who remembers it? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

3. A model of perfection

Crowd of people watching model boats on a lake but do you know the location? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

4. Keeping cool at Crimdon

The paddling pool at Crimdon was a favourite spot for children from Hartlepool and East Durham. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

HartlepoolEast DurhamSeaton CarewBurn Valley
