The sun's out! But did you visit one of these places for a summer day out or holiday in Hartlepool's past?

There are so many great places to spend a relaxing hour or two – or perhaps longer if you fancy a break – in the Hartlepool area.

Did you love to visit Ward Jackson Park, the fairground rides at Seaton Carew, the Peter Pan pond in the Burn Valley, or the open air swimming pool?

How about the paddling pool at Crimdon or the lake at Rossmere?

We have photos of them all thanks to the excellent Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

Join us on a sun-soaked trip into Hartlepool’s past.

1. A day in the Burn Valley Taken in the early 1950s at the Peter Pan pond in the Burn Valley. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

2. Thrill of the fairground rides The Mad Mouse at Seaton funfair. Who remembers it? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

3. A model of perfection Crowd of people watching model boats on a lake but do you know the location? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

4. Keeping cool at Crimdon The paddling pool at Crimdon was a favourite spot for children from Hartlepool and East Durham. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales