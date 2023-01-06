News you can trust since 1877
So many smiling faces in these Hartlepool reminders from 19 years ago.

Their first day! 9 photos of your little ones starting at their new school in Hartlepool in January 2004

There’s smiles, new uniforms and stacks of memories as we look back to the first days at school for these Hartlepool youngsters.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 11:52am

We have nine photos of children who were new starters at town schools in January 2004.

Can you believe it. Nineteen years have passed since pupils at Kingsley, West Park, Stranton, St Joseph’s and Clavering were in the picture.

So were the new starters at Ward Jackson, St Teresa’s and Barnard Grove.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. St Joseph's RC Primary

New starters in January 2004 at St Joseph's. Recognise anyone?

2. Clavering Primary

So smart for their photo call. See if you can spot someone you know.

3. Barnard Grove Primary

Smartly dressed at Barnard Grove in January 2004.

4. Brougham Primary

Smiling for the cameras at Brougham Primary 19 years ago.

