Their first day! 9 photos of your little ones starting at their new school in Hartlepool in January 2004

There’s smiles, new uniforms and stacks of memories as we look back to the first days at school for these Hartlepool youngsters.

We have nine photos of children who were new starters at town schools in January 2004.

Can you believe it. Nineteen years have passed since pupils at Kingsley, West Park, Stranton, St Joseph’s and Clavering were in the picture.

So were the new starters at Ward Jackson, St Teresa’s and Barnard Grove.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. St Joseph's RC Primary New starters in January 2004 at St Joseph's. Recognise anyone? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. Clavering Primary So smart for their photo call. See if you can spot someone you know. Photo: OP Photo Sales

3. Barnard Grove Primary Smartly dressed at Barnard Grove in January 2004. Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. Brougham Primary Smiling for the cameras at Brougham Primary 19 years ago. Photo: TC Photo Sales