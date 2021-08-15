Their first day at school! 9 Hartlepool photos from the day your little one started at primary school in 2009

The new uniform, the nervous wait to see if their day went well and the excitement when they make new friends.

It’s all a part of a special occasion and we hope these 2009 photos bring back wonderful memories.

They show children starting school at Owton Manor, St Cuthbert’s, Kingsley and Elwick primary schools.

We have scenes from St Joseph’s, St Aidan’s, and Lynnfield primary schools too.

Join us on a journey back to the classroom.

1. In the picture at Lynnfield Primary School Who do you recognise in this 2009 photo showing new starters at Lynnfield Primary School? Photo: FLR Buy photo

2. A retro photo from Rift House Primary Back in time to this Rift House Primary School scene. Does it bring back happy memories? Photo: FLR Buy photo

3. Memories from Elwick Primary School New starters at Elwick Primary School. Do you recognise any of them? Photo: FLR Buy photo

4. Over at Owton Manor Primary Who do you recognise among these Owton Manor Primary School new starters? Photo: TC Buy photo