Take a look through our photos and see if there is a familiar face.

Their first day at school! 9 Hartlepool photos from the day your little one started at primary school in 2009

What a day that was! Your child’s first day at school is a precious moment.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:55 am

The new uniform, the nervous wait to see if their day went well and the excitement when they make new friends.

It’s all a part of a special occasion and we hope these 2009 photos bring back wonderful memories.

They show children starting school at Owton Manor, St Cuthbert’s, Kingsley and Elwick primary schools.

We have scenes from St Joseph’s, St Aidan’s, and Lynnfield primary schools too.

Join us on a journey back to the classroom.

1. In the picture at Lynnfield Primary School

Who do you recognise in this 2009 photo showing new starters at Lynnfield Primary School?

Photo: FLR

2. A retro photo from Rift House Primary

Back in time to this Rift House Primary School scene. Does it bring back happy memories?

Photo: FLR

3. Memories from Elwick Primary School

New starters at Elwick Primary School. Do you recognise any of them?

Photo: FLR

4. Over at Owton Manor Primary

Who do you recognise among these Owton Manor Primary School new starters?

Photo: TC

