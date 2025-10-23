Just three of our retro photos of snooker stars visiting Hartlepool.placeholder image
Just three of our retro photos of snooker stars visiting Hartlepool.

These brilliant Hartlepool snooker memories include visits from the legendary Jimmy White and Alex Higgins

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:08 BST
Get right on cue with these brilliant snooker snaps from the Hartlepool Mail’s archives.

They include visits to town from legendary players such as Jimmy “Whirlwind” White and Alex “Hurricane” Higgins, plenty of pictures of local players and the sad demise of the treasured Hartlepool Snooker Centre following its devastating 2014 fire.

Young Hartlepool Snooker Centre players in 2006.

1. Young stars

Young Hartlepool Snooker Centre players in 2006. Photo: LH

Junior Hartlepool snooker trophy winners in 2006.

2. Trophy winners

Junior Hartlepool snooker trophy winners in 2006. Photo: FLR

A packed Borough Hall for a 2008 exhibition match starring snooker stars Alex Higgins and Jimmy White.

3. Full house

A packed Borough Hall for a 2008 exhibition match starring snooker stars Alex Higgins and Jimmy White. Photo: TC

Snooker legend Alex Higgins signs a copy of his book at Hartlepool Borough Hall in 2008.

4. Star signing

Snooker legend Alex Higgins signs a copy of his book at Hartlepool Borough Hall in 2008. Photo: TC

