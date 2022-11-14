They think it's 2010 in Hartlepool and East Durham - it is now with these World Cup memories from 12 years ago
The fans are in the Greensides, Cosmopolitan and Middleton Grange. They think it’s 2010.
It is now with these 10 great photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives as we continue our build-up to this year’s World Cup.
We scoured the files to find these reminders of face painting in the shopping centre, and fans gathering to watch England take on old foes Germany during the 2010 tournament quarter final.
It was the one where England fought back from a two goal deficit to level it up – or at least they thought until, ironically, the ball was judged to have not been over the line.
So if you were watching the tense action at the Greensides or the Cosmopolitan, or enjoying a shopping centre facepainting stint, this one is for you.
