It is now with these 10 great photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives as we continue our build-up to this year’s World Cup.

We scoured the files to find these reminders of face painting in the shopping centre, and fans gathering to watch England take on old foes Germany during the 2010 tournament quarter final.

It was the one where England fought back from a two goal deficit to level it up – or at least they thought until, ironically, the ball was judged to have not been over the line.

So if you were watching the tense action at the Greensides or the Cosmopolitan, or enjoying a shopping centre facepainting stint, this one is for you.

1. Fab at face painting Ready to back England after a face painting session at the Indoor Market.

2. All the emotions Look at the reaction as England equalise only for the goal to be ruled out.

3. So tense It's a tough watch for this England fan.

4. Indoor Market memories The face painting session was a huge hit in Middleton Grange. Were you there?