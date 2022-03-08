We are putting the spotlight on terraces, avenues, shops and roads which were demolished in town and we are doing it with the help of these photos from the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
We want your memories of these streets. Did you live there or perhaps know someone who did? Have a look through this picture collection and then get in touch.
1. Princess Street
A 1961 view of Princess Street looking towards George Street before demolition. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service
2. Ward Street
A view from Stockton Street looking at the south side of Ward Street. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Service
3. South Road
A view of South Road looking towards York Road. Did you live there? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Service
4. Adelaide Street
Another reminder from 1961 and it shows Adelaide Street, which was near Lynn Street. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service