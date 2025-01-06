Do you recognise anyone in these photos of youngsters on their first day of school?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of youngsters on their first day of school?
Time really does fly: 21 class photos of Hartlepool primary school January new starters

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:33 GMT
Do you recognise any of these smiling faces?

As the new term begins, we thought we’d take a look in our archives at past photos of youngsters on their first day of primary school in January intake.

St Helen's new starters pictured are Lauren Hills, Lucy Bell, Lily Coulter, Gemma Davies, Daniel Johnson, Leah Bassam, Sammi-Jo Raw, Blaaise Taylor, Chloe Fletcher, Tannika Thomas, Rebecca Hodge, Rebecca Hunter and Brant Harman.

1. New starters January 2003

St Helen's new starters pictured are Lauren Hills, Lucy Bell, Lily Coulter, Gemma Davies, Daniel Johnson, Leah Bassam, Sammi-Jo Raw, Blaaise Taylor, Chloe Fletcher, Tannika Thomas, Rebecca Hodge, Rebecca Hunter and Brant Harman. Photo: DW

Kingsley Primary School new starters are pictured in January 2003.

2. New starters January 2003

Kingsley Primary School new starters are pictured in January 2003. Photo: LH

West Park Primary School new starters are pictured in January 2003.

3. New starters January 2003

West Park Primary School new starters are pictured in January 2003. Photo: LH

St Bega's new starters are pictured in January 2006.

4. New starters January 2006

St Bega's new starters are pictured in January 2006. Photo: DP

