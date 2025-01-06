As the new term begins, we thought we’d take a look in our archives at past photos of youngsters on their first day of primary school in January intake.
1. New starters January 2003
St Helen's new starters pictured are Lauren Hills, Lucy Bell, Lily Coulter, Gemma Davies, Daniel Johnson, Leah Bassam, Sammi-Jo Raw, Blaaise Taylor, Chloe Fletcher, Tannika Thomas, Rebecca Hodge, Rebecca Hunter and Brant Harman. Photo: DW
2. New starters January 2003
Kingsley Primary School new starters are pictured in January 2003. Photo: LH
3. New starters January 2003
West Park Primary School new starters are pictured in January 2003. Photo: LH
4. New starters January 2006
St Bega's new starters are pictured in January 2006. Photo: DP
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.