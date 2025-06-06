Just some of our archive photos of life at Hartlepool's St Helen's Primary School.Just some of our archive photos of life at Hartlepool's St Helen's Primary School.
Travel back in time with these fantastic photos of Hartlepool's St Helen's Primary School staff and pupils

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST
Hartlepool’s St Helen’s Primary School is celebrating after receiving another successful report from education inspectors.

So we thought it was apt to open our archives and present this gallery of photographs of life at the school this century.

To read our story on the school’s Ofsted report, click here.

St Helens Primary School staff and pupils enjoying a diamond jubilee lunch in 2012 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years as monarch.

St Helens Primary School staff and pupils enjoying a diamond jubilee lunch in 2012 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years as monarch. Photo: FRANK REID

St. Helen's prepare to take part in a Race for Life event in 2015.

St. Helen's prepare to take part in a Race for Life event in 2015. Photo: FRANK REID 2015

The cast of St Helen's Nativity in 2013.

The cast of St Helen's Nativity in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID 2013

The St Helen's walking bus in 2003.

The St Helen's walking bus in 2003. Photo: DW

