So we thought it was apt to open our archives and present this gallery of photographs of life at the school this century.
To read our story on the school’s Ofsted report, click here.
1. Jubilee lunch
St Helens Primary School staff and pupils enjoying a diamond jubilee lunch in 2012 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years as monarch. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Racing ahead
St. Helen's prepare to take part in a Race for Life event in 2015. Photo: FRANK REID 2015
3. Nativity cast
The cast of St Helen's Nativity in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID 2013
4. All smiles
The St Helen's walking bus in 2003. Photo: DW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.