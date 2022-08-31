Tuck in to these seven novel Hartlepool memories as we get ready for Roald Dahl Story Day

You can celebrate the work of the literary genius when Roald Dahl Story Day arrives on September 13.

It’s a day when you might be celebrating by dressing as one of his favourite book characters.

And to give you some inspiration, here are 7 scenes from Hartlepool’s past – each dedicated to a character which Roald Dahl made famous.

It’s your golden ticket to some great memories.

1. Fab at the Feast The fancy dress competition winners at the Greatham Feast in 2016 were these youngsters who paid tribute to Willy Wonka. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Golden at Lynnfield Primary A golden ticket and lots of other literary memories in this 2019 photo from Lynnfield Primary School. Staff member Brian Umpleby was pictured with pupils (left to right) Alex Burn-MCrossen, Jade Chawner and Riley Stead. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Creative in Owton Manor A flashback to a 2007 craft day at Owton Manor Library which was held with a Roald Dahl theme. Photo: GW Photo Sales

4. A day for memories Staff and Year 7 pupils at St. Hilds C of E School, Hartlepool taking part in Roald Dahl Day in 2016. Photo: hm Photo Sales