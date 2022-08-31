Tuck in to these seven novel Hartlepool memories as we get ready for Roald Dahl Story Day
Whether it’s a big friendly giant or a well-mannered chocolate-loving little boy, Roald Dahl has given us so many fantastic moments.
You can celebrate the work of the literary genius when Roald Dahl Story Day arrives on September 13.
It’s a day when you might be celebrating by dressing as one of his favourite book characters.
And to give you some inspiration, here are 7 scenes from Hartlepool’s past – each dedicated to a character which Roald Dahl made famous.
It’s your golden ticket to some great memories.
