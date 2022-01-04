Walkies! Take the lead and see if you are pictured in these Hartlepool dog walking scenes from over the years

January is International Walk Your Dog Month and we are celebrating with a look back at Hartlepool dog walking scenes from our archives.

What better way is there to kickstart a new year than by passing the time with your pooch.

It is a great way to get fit and get your dog some exercise too. And to give you some inspiration, we have delved into the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these retro scenes.

So whether you went for a stroll with man’s best friend at Summerhill in

1. A walk in the Summerhill sun A sponsored dog walk to help Alice House Hospice but who do you recognise in this 2013 photo?

2. So scenic in 2014 Dogs and their owners taking part in the Dogs Day Out walk held at Summerhill. Did you join in 8 years ago?

3. In the picture in 2014 Diane Barkley with her dog Kiera during a Family Fun Day in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind in 2013. Were you there?

4. All smiles in 2011 Dog walking at Summerhill 11 years ago were (left to right) Janice Forbes with Henry, John Martindale with Mojo, Peter Stonehouse with Pepsi, John Swallow with Desmond and Josephine Lee with Peggy. Who can tell us more?