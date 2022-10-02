News you can trust since 1877
School memories but how many do you remember?
Walking back in time to these 8 school photos from Hartlepool and East Durham

It’s International Walk To School Month in October.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 1:54 pm

But Hartlepool, East Durham and Billingham are already embracing the benefits of stepping out in style.

And so are we with a look back at some walking to school events in the past from Hart, Throston, Rift House, St Helen’s, Billingham South and Acre Rigg Primary Schools.

The worldwide Walk To School initiative aims to raise awareness of the benefits of reducing car journeys to the school gates.

Let’s remind ourselves of the great work already being done.

1. Super at St Aidan's

A flashback to 2006 for this St Aidan's Primary 'Walk To School' event. Recognise anyone?

Photo: LH

2. Happy times in Hart

A 2003 flashback to this Hart Primary School scene. It shows head teacher Steve Donnell with Jordane Rawlings, mum Shirley and sister Kelsea during Walking To School Week.

Photo: DW

3. Over to Throston

The Walk To School campaign got a great reception at Throston Primary 16 years ago.

Photo: DP

4. Loving the Rift House memories

The walking bus at Rift House Primary School in 2005.

Photo: FLR

HartlepoolEast DurhamBillingham
