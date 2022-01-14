Memories of life in town 50 years ago.
Was it really 50 years ago! 9 scenes to remind you of life in Hartlepool in 1972

It’s hard to believe but all these images are 50 years old.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:18 am

From the Clansman to RHM, every one of these scenes comes from Hartlepool as it looked in 1972.

Take a look at the Pools team back then and the packed bus station which was so widely used in Church Square.

And once you have browsed through these retro photos, get in touch with your own memories of life back then.

1. A big favourite

A favourite pub for many of us over the years was the Clansman which first opened in 1972.

2. A factory from the past

The RHM factory. Did you work there?

3. A packed bus station

Hartlepool bus station in the early 1970s. Remember this?

4. A team line-up

Can anyone name this Len Ashurst managed Hartlepool United team from 1972?

