Was Robert the Bruce spotted riding a horse in Hartlepool in the 1920s?

The answer is they were all part of an intriguing story which made the pages of the Mail in Hartlepool 100 years ago.

It’s a tale of ghostly apparitions and it is best told by historian Graeme Harper.

“In 1922, RAF officer JJ Moore from the No. 60 Squadron then stationed in Kohat, India (now Pakistan) was reading the local Indian newspaper.

The intriguing tale of the ghostly apparition on the Town Moor in Hartlepool.

“He was surprised to find an article there regarding ghost stories from his hometown of Hartlepool. He send a clipping to his parents who lived in the Belle Vue area of town. They in turn passed them to the Northern Daily Mail.

“The accounts are credited to only to “JD” and concern two sightings that the author had personally witnessed.

“JD said at the time that he had been for a long walk between Horden and Hartlepool.

“At about 10pm, he was strolling back over the Town Moor on “a beautiful night, moonlight and warm”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool in the 1920s.

“JD sat down to rest and was so tired he fell asleep. He woke up 90 minutes later and had an “uneasy feeling”.

“‘Then I saw galloping towards me a great white horse, on its back a bearded man holding a sword. His hair streamed behind him. He appeared to be wearing a short fancy tunic. That's all I saw as I hid my face in my arms until the figure had passed.’

“Petrified, J.D started running and didn’t stop until he reached the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“JD later wondered if this ghostly apparition could be none other than Robert de Bruce himself revisiting the site of an ancient battle.

A view of the Town Moor in Hartlepool.

“JD’s next story concerned a ‘mysterious man who beached his frail canoe on the North Sands between Hartlepool and Hart, got out and walked off’.

“Nothing unusual about that, except that JD noted ‘he never left one footprint in the sands and when the canoe was examined two gaping holes were found in it. It couldn’t have floated for ten seconds, yet he was seen to paddle it ashore...no one has ever learned who he was, whence he came or whither he went.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two great stories from 1922 and we thank Graeme for sharing them.

Brus Corner in Hartlepool.

But who remembers these great tales that he has already regaled us with in the past?

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are indebted to Graeme for telling us about the town family which was beset by bad luck after making a grim discovery.

And who can forget Graeme’s story about the day Lynn Street held an auction?

Advertisement Hide Ad