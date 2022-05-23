Penny scenes galore for you to enjoy. See if you can spot someone you know.
We are banking on your memories of these 7 retro Hartlepool penny scenes

Who knew! It’s National Penny Day on May 23 and it is apparently the day when people are on the lookout for a penny lying around.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:59 pm

Well, if you can’t find one, we have got them by the bucket load thanks to these 8 Mail archive photos.

Were you pictured saving coins at West View Primary in 2003 or surrounded by pennies at Manor College of Technology in 2007?

We’ve got it all, and more, so take a look for a jackpot of archive scenes.

1. Over in Owton Manor

Collecting pennies at Owton Manor Primary School in 2006.

Photo: DP

2. Wonderful at West View Primary

West View Primary School handed pennies over for the Christian Aid Water for Life appeal in 2003.

Photo: DW

3. Down the aisles in 2009

Alice House Hospice held a bucket collection at Sainsbury's in 2009 and store staff were pictured as they dropped pennies into it. Remember this?

Photo: FLR

4. Class in 2007

Manor College of Technology students were gathering pennies in 2007 but who can shed more light on this scene?

Photo: TC

