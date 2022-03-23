Poets of all varieties have made the pages of the Mail over the years and here are some from St Aidan’s Primary School, Fens Primary, Foggy Furze Library and the University Hospital of Hartlepool.
We’ve got reminders from Stranton Primary and St Hild’s School and we want you to write down your own words and share your memories of these scenes.
1. Fancy that!
Poetry reading in fancy dress at St Aidan's Primary School but who can tell us more about this 2003 scene?
Photo: FLR
2. Winners in 2003
A poetry competition from 2003 and the winners were in the picture. Remember this?
Photo: LH
3. Happy times on the Headland
A flashback to 2007 and a poetry session on the Headland but who can tell us more?
Photo: TC
4. Smiles galore at Stranton Primary
National Poetry Day and these keen students at Stranton Primary School were keen to get involved in 2003.
Photo: DW