Were you pictured in a choir in Hartlepool? 10 archive photos of people in full song

We are making memories with a musical twist in our latest look back in time.

Were you seen performing as part of the West Park Primary School choir or the Hartlepool Community Choir.

Perhaps you were a part of the Manor College Chamber Choir or the Grange Primary School choir which had a very special date in Sheffield in 2015?

At time of year when singing is so important, let’s celebrate the choirs of Hartlepool and East Durham with some musical memories.

1. Wonderful West Park Primary The West Park Primary School choir singing Christmas carols ahead of the Hartlepool and District Hospice annual Santa Run in Ward Jackson Park in 2017.

2. A beautiful performance in 2007 The Second Sound Wave Choir at Throston Primary School pictured 14 years ago. Remember this?

3. Brilliant at the Borough Hall So many fine singers at the Borough Hall choir performance 17 years ago. Have you spotted someone you know?

4. So caring at Brougham Primary The choir at Brougham Primay School showed its caring side by raising money for the tsunami appeal in 2005.