Just some of the people who featured in the Mail's My Night Out column in the Noughties.

Were you pictured in the Hartlepool Mail's My Night Out column nearly 20 years ago?

Mail readers certainly kept us in the picture about a night out in Hartlepool in the Noughties.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:40 BST

Beginning in 2003, My Night Out was a weekly column in the paper in which we asked people to tell us what was good and bad about an evening on the town.

So popular did it become that the public would occasionally queue in the street to be interviewed by one of our reporters.

Here is a selection of photos of people to be interviewed by the Mail – with more to come shortly.

Laura Davies.

1. Laura Davies

Laura Davies. Photo: FLR

Paul Rudge.

2. Paul Rudge

Paul Rudge. Photo: DP

Philip Hatch.

3. Philip Hatch

Philip Hatch. Photo: DP

Daniel Sigworth.

4. Daniel Sigworth

Daniel Sigworth. Photo: DP

