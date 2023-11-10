News you can trust since 1877
Some of the many memories of The Wesley in Hartlepool over the years.

Wesley memories: 18 pictures of historic Hartlepool building from the late 1800s to present day

This week’s devastating fire to the former Wesley Chapel will undoubtedly have stirred memories for many Hartlepool residents.
By Mark Payne
Published 10th Nov 2023, 19:52 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 19:52 GMT

Perhaps you partied there in the Nineties and early 2000s when it operated as a busy nightclub or exercised in its gym.

Or for older generations, it may be where you worshipped or attended its youth club.

We have looked back through our archives to bring you a selection of pictures of the building from its earliest days right up to work starting on the latest regeneration project.

The Wesley welcomed many revellers during the 1990s to early 2000s after it was turned into a nightclub. This picture is of a disco night put on for teenagers in the late 90s.

The Wesley welcomed many revellers during the 1990s to early 2000s after it was turned into a nightclub. This picture is of a disco night put on for teenagers in the late 90s.

2. Popular nightspot

The Wesley Nightclub.

At the same time as being a nightclub, the Wesley also houses a plush gym and health club. Kerry Matthews is pictured here on one of the gym's exercise bikes.

At the same time as being a nightclub, the Wesley also houses a plush gym and health club. Kerry Matthews is pictured here on one of the gym's exercise bikes.

Did you take a dip in the gym's pool?

Did you take a dip in the gym's pool?

