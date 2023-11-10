Wesley memories: 18 pictures of historic Hartlepool building from the late 1800s to present day
This week’s devastating fire to the former Wesley Chapel will undoubtedly have stirred memories for many Hartlepool residents.
Perhaps you partied there in the Nineties and early 2000s when it operated as a busy nightclub or exercised in its gym.
Or for older generations, it may be where you worshipped or attended its youth club.
We have looked back through our archives to bring you a selection of pictures of the building from its earliest days right up to work starting on the latest regeneration project.
