This week’s devastating fire to the former Wesley Chapel will undoubtedly have stirred memories for many Hartlepool residents.

Perhaps you partied there in the Nineties and early 2000s when it operated as a busy nightclub or exercised in its gym.

Or for older generations, it may be where you worshipped or attended its youth club.

We have looked back through our archives to bring you a selection of pictures of the building from its earliest days right up to work starting on the latest regeneration project.

1 . Wesley Nightclub The Wesley welcomed many revellers during the 1990s to early 2000s after it was turned into a nightclub. This picture is of a disco night put on for teenagers in the late 90s. Photo: Mail Photo Sales

3 . Wesley Gym At the same time as being a nightclub, the Wesley also houses a plush gym and health club. Kerry Matthews is pictured here on one of the gym's exercise bikes. Photo: OP Photo Sales

4 . Swimming pool Did you take a dip in the gym's pool? Photo: FLR Photo Sales