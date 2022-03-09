We smell memories galore! 9 retro Red Nose Day photos from Hartlepool and East Durham

Red Nose Day returns on Friday, March 18, and it will once again raise money to tackle poverty, violence and discrimination. This year, organisations which support people in Ukraine will be among those to benefit.

To get you in the fundraising spirit, here are 9 reminders of Comic Relief events held in Hartlepool and East Durham in the past.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us about the fun ways you are raising money this year.

1. Golden reminders from 2005 Red Nose Day at Golden Flatts School 17 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Dancing back to 2009 Over at Clavering Primary School, pupils Molly Johnston, Olivia Todd, Sophie Gallagher and Holly Maiden were dancing for Comic Relief in 2009. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. Terrific times at TK Maxx Staff at TK Maxx at Hartlepool Marina were getting right into the Comic Relief spirit in 2007. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

4. Netting memories from West View Steven Lee from the Get Fit Kids initiative visited West View Primary School on Red Nose Day in 2009. Does this bring back memories? CATCHLINE HM1109REDNOSEWEST Photo: LH Photo Sales