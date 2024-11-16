Just some of our photos from the Hartlepool United promotion parade in 2007.Just some of our photos from the Hartlepool United promotion parade in 2007.
Just some of our photos from the Hartlepool United promotion parade in 2007.

'What a day' - Photo flashback to the Hartlepool United 2007 promotion parade

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 09:24 GMT
Hartlepool United fans are perhaps in need of a pick me up following the club’s indifferent start to the season.

So we thought we would dust down these pictures from the 2007 Pools promotion parade after manager Danny Wilson’s side returned to football’s third tier following just one season in League Two.

Fingers crossed that these scenes may still be recreated come the end of the current campaign.

Spectators applaud the promotion bus.

1. Flying the flag

Spectators applaud the promotion bus. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
The parade heads through Hartlepool town centre.

2. Horsing around

The parade heads through Hartlepool town centre. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Fans sport the team colours along the parade route.

3. True blue and whites

Fans sport the team colours along the parade route. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Promotion heroes Antony Sweeney, left, and Eifion Williams.

4. Promotion pair

Promotion heroes Antony Sweeney, left, and Eifion Williams. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Danny WilsonLeague Two
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice