Former Hartlepool Mail columnist Alan Wright has produced his latest book which examines how reality could have been so different.

What if the former Beatles star had only stayed in Bermuda instead of going back to New York?

We all know that Lennon died in 1980 but Alan’s work is designed to have fans of the Fab Four legend “scratching their heads”, he said.

Alan Wright.

"I’ve been a Beatles fan since the Sixties and this book was inspired by a speaking trip to Bermuda last summer,” added Alan, who is a well known speaker on cruise ships and a former radio and TV presenter.

He describes the work as a “well crafted” read which looks at an alternative universe in which real life, fate, and Chinese philosophy all interact.

It looks at Lennon’s trip in 1980 when he steered a sailing boat from Rhode Island to Bermuda.

His £9.99 publication is titled Here Today, John Lennon in the 21st Century and is available in all good bookshops and on Amazon in in paperback, hardback and Kindle.

The book's cover.

Alan is also planning a book tour early next year and it will take in the USA, Germany, Canada and Mexico.

Alan is no stranger to publishing books. His last work was about disability and inclusion and he used his beloved cat as his inspiration for it.

Buster, who has been in Alan’s family for five years, became one of the stars in a series of books which was aimed at children.

Three books have been published in the series – which is titled Kitten Cuthbert – so far and Alan is in the middle of his fourth but he has recently been commissioned to produce 10 more.