When 1,600 people ran through the streets of Hartlepool - in the same year that the Great North Run was born

Back in 1981, the Great North Run was held for the first time and a legend was born.

But who remembers the Mail Half marathon which wound its 13-mile way round the streets of Hartlepool in October 1981?

International star Mike McLeod won the race in a time of 1 hour 8 minutes and 14 seconds which was only five minutes outside of a world record – and he did it just weeks after his win in the GNR.

A familiar 1981 scene in Hartlepool with a line up of brand new Opel cars at Hartlepool docks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this was as much a day for the "ordinary" men, women and children of Hartlepool who turned out in their hundreds to back the event.

They gave wonderful support for a worthy cause and raised thousands of pounds for the Hartlepool Blind Welfare training centre.

They included 11-year-old Christopher Maddison who was running as part of a team from the 9th Hartlepool Boys Brigade and said at the time: "I wanted to prove to my mates that I could do it."

Two even younger runners were part of a team which was made up by the Normanton family, including grandfather Ron Normanton, 52, in the company of sons Graham, 21, Craig, 19, and grandchildren Adrian, ten, and Lisa, eight.

How we reported the run when we remembered it in 2016.

Ron said at the time: "It is great to get people out on the road and create such interest. The atmosphere was marvellous and I hope we can do it every year, especially when a local charity can benefit."

Town postman John Dawson, 41, took 20th spot in the race in a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes and 10 seconds.

And Billy Nicholson, a member of the Belle Vue Social Club team, said: "All my bones ache. I can’t run another yard.

"But I enjoyed it. It is the first time I have done anything like this."

Binns in Hartlepool which had a remnant sale on if you were looking for a bargain or two in 1981.

More than two hours after McLeod crossed the finish line, other runners were still completing the course.

But most agreed it was a fabulous day and they would love to do it all again.

The first female finisher was Julia Chard, 14, of Elwick.

The first Great North Run which was held just weeks before Hartlepool's race over the same distance.

In all, 1,600 people took part and McLeod was first to praise the locals for their involvement.

"It makes a big difference when crowds are spurring you on,” he said at the time. "If Hartlepool can support an event like today’s then I hope it becomes an annual one."

To jog your memory of life in Hartlepool in 1981, there was live entertainment in town with the Frazer Brothers and Tracey Star on the bill at the Headland Social Club plus impressionist Peter Piper at the Owton Manor Social Club.

And if it was a bargain you were after, remnant day Saturday was being planned at Binns in Hartlepool where you could get new bikes for £28.95, music centres for £168 and half pint beer mugs for 20 shillings.