When Christmas shopping in Hartlepool went seasonal - the December which was graced by heavy snow

In the latest of our festive features – on seasonal scenes in town – we are looking at 1995.

What are your memories of back then? Take a look at these reminders from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Shopping at Jacksons Landing, coping with the heavy snow and gridlock on the roads. That was Hartlepool at Christmas in 1995.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacksons Landing. Was it a favourite shopping destination for you?

Children had plenty to keep them occupied as they waited for the big day, because the weather was definitely seasonal.

They could make snowmen such was the level of the snowfall.

Most of the town’s roads were covered in several inches of snow and the Hart bypass and the A689 presented difficult driving conditions for motorists. The A19 was dicey, said the authorities.

But who cared? It was Christmas! And little Jasmine Laura Graham was all smiles when she got her picture in the paper as she met Santa Claus at Jackson’s Landing.

Fans clear the Pools pitch in the winter of 1995.

Pre-Christmas cheer also came to West Hartlepool Rugby Club which won a £30,000 cash boost to introduce more children to the game.

In return for the help, West would make players available to visit schools and there would be matchday visits for community groups.

If you were planning a more sedate Christmas, there was plenty to enjoy on the television. Highlights included Three Fights, Two Weddings And A Funeral - a spoof home video of the eventful marriage of Pauline Calf, alias Steve Coogan.

Michael Ball was starring on ITV in his Christmas extravaganza and there was a You’ve Been Framed Christmas special.

Were you pictured at the 1995 Boxing Day dip?

The edition of 2Point4 Children had Bill foolishly asking Ben to do the Christmas shopping.

And the Last of the Summer Wine Christmas episode was the one where Howard decided he wanted a physique like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Or you could switch over to the satellite channels to enjoy A Fish Called Wanda and Lawrence of Arabia on Sky Movies Gold.

Perhaps our retro photos will bring back memories. Were you pictured clearing the pitch at Pools or doing the Boxing Day dip. We have reminders of them both.

Getting to meet Santa at Jacksons Landing in 1995 was Jasmine Laura Graham.

What are your memories of Christmas that year? Email [email protected]

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.