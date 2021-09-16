Which was the best shopping area in Hartlepool in the past? Here's 8 photos to help you decide

Which part of town was your favourite shopping area in the past? Was it York Road or Church Street? Was it Lynn Street or the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre?

There have been so many choices and we want you to share your favourite.

Which was the best for clothes? What about toys? And which was the best for a cuppa and bite to eat after a day of retail therapy?

Here are 8 photos to help refresh your memory. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. The wonder of Woolies Who loved to browse for bargains in Woolworths when it was in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre? Or perhaps you remember it during its days in Lynn Street. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. York Road favourites Who remembers Waltons pet shop in York Road and which other shops did you love in this street? Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Lynn Street in the spotlight Hardy and Co, Woolworths and True-Form can be seen in this Lynn Street photo but which were your favourite shops in the street? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Lots of York Road favourites York Road in the 1950s with Frank Wright's toy shop in the foreground and Unity House, Argosy shoe shop and Duncans further back. Photo: hm Photo Sales