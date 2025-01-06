How many of these former Pools players can you name from across the years?How many of these former Pools players can you name from across the years?
'Who are you?' 21 Hartlepool United team pictures from down the years

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 14:41 GMT
How many of these Hartlepool United players and strips do you recall?

We have raided our archives once more to update this collection of Pools team pictures and celebration photos from across the years.

Players are put into their seats for the 2019-20 season team photograph. Picture by Frank Reid

1. Nearly ready

Players are put into their seats for the 2019-20 season team photograph. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Manage Cyril Knowles, front centre, with the first team squad who would gain promotion from Division Four at the end of the 1990-91 season.

2. Promotion heroes

Manage Cyril Knowles, front centre, with the first team squad who would gain promotion from Division Four at the end of the 1990-91 season. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool United supporters Rein Bates and Ewan Whitehead are photographed with the first team squad during the Hartlepool United open day in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Fan-tastic day

Hartlepool United supporters Rein Bates and Ewan Whitehead are photographed with the first team squad during the Hartlepool United open day in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

A Pools team photo believed to have been taken in 1985.

4. Eighties remembered

A Pools team photo believed to have been taken in 1985. Photo: FLR

