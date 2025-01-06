We have raided our archives once more to update this collection of Pools team pictures and celebration photos from across the years.
1. Nearly ready
Players are put into their seats for the 2019-20 season team photograph. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
2. Promotion heroes
Manage Cyril Knowles, front centre, with the first team squad who would gain promotion from Division Four at the end of the 1990-91 season. Photo: FLR
3. Fan-tastic day
Hartlepool United supporters Rein Bates and Ewan Whitehead are photographed with the first team squad during the Hartlepool United open day in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Eighties remembered
A Pools team photo believed to have been taken in 1985. Photo: FLR
