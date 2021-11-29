Who remembers the Christmas bus? 9 Hartlepool scenes to remind you of Decembers past in the town

So let’s remind ourselves of the Christmas bus which used to go around town in the 1970s, or the Dance Mania production with a Hans Christian Andersen theme in 1993.

We’ve got a big-hearted donation of toys by staff at Hartlepool Power Station in 1992 and the Boxing Day dip in 1991.

Remember them? If you need more of a reminder, why not have a browse through our retro collection?

And then get in touch to tell us what you loved most about Hartlepool at Christmas in years gone by.

1. A spectacular display in 1993 A display from the Hans Christian Andersen scene in the Dance Mania show performed by members of the Throston School of Dance. Can you spot someone you know in this 1993 photo? Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. A familiar scene around town The Christmas bus was pictured in 1974 as it went past Bianco's. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

3. Braving the sea in 1991 A reminder from the 1991 Lions Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew. Are you in the picture? Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

4. Ready for the show On show in 1994 but who can tell us which production this was? Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales