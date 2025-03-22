Work your way through 21 classic pictures of Hartlepool people grafting away over the years

More of our nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people at work over the years.More of our nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people at work over the years.
By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 16:38 BST
We have worked our way through even more nostalgic photos for you of people grafting away in Hartlepool.

From shopping centre staff to owners running their own businesses, we have got all bases covered for you here.

For our previous nostalgic gallery of Hartlepool people hard at work, click here.

Brierton Lodge Nursing Home staff receive long-service awards in 2004.

1. Staff loyalty

Brierton Lodge Nursing Home staff receive long-service awards in 2004. Photo: FLR

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager Mark Rycraft pictured at the centre in 2010.

2. In charge

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager Mark Rycraft pictured at the centre in 2010. Photo: FLR

Restaurant staff at Marco Polo in 2004.

3. Fish on the menu

Restaurant staff at Marco Polo in 2004. Photo: OP

Mecca Bingo staff in 2005.

4. Full house

Mecca Bingo staff in 2005. Photo: FLR

