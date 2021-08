And for some, it means their very first day at school. What a day it is for those little ones and their very proud families.

We are sharing some of those memories with these photos of new starters at schools in the Hartlepool area in 2005.

There are so many faces to recognise from Kingsley and Clavering, Golden Flatts and Grange, Rift House and Seaton Holy Trinity as well as lots more besides.

So get browsing and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Golden Flatts Primary Sunshine memories from Golden Flatts in September 2005. Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Grange Primary School Lots of smiling faces at Grange Primary School. Do you recognise any of them? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Fens Primary School Lots of new starters at Fens Primary School 16 years ago. Do you recognise any of them? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Seaton Holy Trinity Primary Look how smart these new starters look at Seaton Holy Trinity in September 2005. Photo: TC Photo Sales