Your own cup drama! 9 archive scenes from Hartlepool's local league football finals

Chelsea and Liverpool will battle it out to lift the trophy this Saturday.

But what are your memories of local finals closer to home.

The Hartlepool Mail has been there to cover teams including Golden Flatts, Greatham, English Martyrs, St Hild’s, Rovers and Schooner.

There are goalmouth incidents, midfield tussles and celebrations to enjoy from 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and more.

Take a look and re-live the memories.

Action in 2015 English Martyrs (red) and Dyke House go head to head in the Year 10 cup final 7 years ago.

Close fought in 2014 Greatham FC (blue) v Mount Pleasant Rangers in the final of the TJFA Under16 Challenge Cup Final. Remember this from 8 years ago?

Young stars in 2012 St Francis 2000 "B" (Yellow) v Mount Pleasant Rangers in the final of the U10 TJFA Challenge Cup Final a decade ago.

A pitch battle in 2015 English Martyrs (red) and St. Hilds in the KS3 cup final. Were you there 7 years ago?