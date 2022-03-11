Pedal pushes, pools of custard and knitting scarves - 10 ways the wonderful people of Hartlepool have raised money

You have dressed as fruit and veg, knitted giant scarves and recorded an album, all in the name of charity.

So whether you were pictured at the St Patrick’s Mother and Toddler Group, the Little People Day Nursery, the Park Inn or Lynnfield Sure Start Centre, we have memories of them all.

Were you in one of our Hartlepool Mail archive photos? The only way to find out is by joining us on a journey back in time.

1. Pedalling back to 2008 A sponsored pedal push looked like great fun at the St Patrick's Mother and Toddler Group 14 years ago. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. Pulling together at the Marina A sponsored charity pull at Hartlepool Marina in 2008. Are you pictured doing your bit for a worthy cause? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Fun with custard! Lynnfield Sure Start Centre held a 'sponsored play with custard' event for Children in Need in 2012. Remember it? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4. Shhh! It's a 2013 memory Members of the Boys Brigade held a one-hour sponsored silence at St Matthew's Church Hall in Hartlepool. Can you spot someone you know in this photo from 9 years ago? Photo: TY Photo Sales